At least 1 wounded in shooting near downtown Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Lenoir Street and Iron Meadow Run.

The call first came in as a pedestrian hit at the location, which is just southeast of downtown Raleigh.

Several officers were on the scene when CBS 17 crews arrived. An ambulance took a person from the scene.

An area along East Lenoir Street is surrounded by crime scene tape and the road is closed for about a block.

No other information was released by police.

