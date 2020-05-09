At least 1 wounded in shooting and crash near Zebulon

A crash scene after a shooting along N.C 96 near Zebulon. Photo by Bridget Chapman/CBS 17

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say that at least one person was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Wake-Johnston county line.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. along N.C. 96 south near Tuckerdale Trail, just south of Zebulon.

Images from the scene showed a wrecked car on its side — just off the road.

Witnesses said they heard two vehicles traveling along N.C. 96 southbound at a high rate of speed. A person from one of the vehicles was firing several gunshots into the second vehicle, which resulted in the second car crashing.

The car that crashed had only one person inside who was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened in Wake County but the crash happened in Johnston County. Wake County deputies are taking the lead in the investigation.

A Wake County deputy’s cruiser and a North Carolina State Highway Patrol car were blocking the road. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the road should reopen by 6:20 p.m.

Officials said they are looking for a suspect in the shooting.

