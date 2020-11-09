At least 1 wounded in Wake County shooting outside church

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting east of Raleigh Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 8:50 p.m. in the area of 3500 Old Milburnie Road, officials said.

The area is east of Interstate 540 and north of Buffaloe Road.

Sunday night, several law enforcement vehicles were outside Grace Baptist Church, which is at 3500 Old Milburnie Road.

Officials said the shooting was under investigation.

No other details were provided by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.