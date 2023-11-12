FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-car crash closed a key road in Fuquay-Varina Saturday night, town officials said.

The wreck happened at 9:30 p.m. along U.S. 401/North Main Street at Ideal Lane, according to a short statement Sunday afternoon from Fuquay-Varina Spokeswoman Susan Weis.

Three cars were involved in the wreck, which closed North Main Street for about 45 minutes, Weis said.

Video from the scene showed northbound U.S. 401 traffic being detoured just before the railroad bridge over the street.

Weis said there were injuries in the crash, but no one was taken to a hospital.

The wreck happened in an area just north of the railroad bridge over North Main Street.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.