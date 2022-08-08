RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people were sent to a nearby hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh near Interstate 440 Monday night, police said.

The crash was reported around 10:10 p.m. along New Bern Avenue at I-440, according to Raleigh police. Eastbound lanes of New Bern Avenue are closed following the incident.

The wreck happened when a Honda was turning left from New Bern Avenue onto a ramp to access I-440, police said.

A Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck being driven straight along New Bern Avenue failed to yield to a red light and crashed into the Honda, according to police.

The pickup truck flipped during the crash and ended up on its roof near the edge of the road.

Police said they are investigating possible impairment involving the driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche.

The pickup truck on its roof after the crash. Photo by Jon Jenkins/CBS 17

Occupants from both vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said there were no life-threatening injuries.