RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several vehicle crashes were reported in the Raleigh area Sunday as heavy rains moved into central North Carolina.
A flood watch is in effect for the region and up to 4 inches of rain is forecast for parts of the Triangle.
Starting around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, various crashes were reported on highways around and in Raleigh, according to police and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The most recent crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. and involved three cars that hydroplaned along westbound Interstate 440 near Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
There were no injuries in the various crashes, police said. Three of five lanes were closed near exit 7, which is Glenwood Avenue/U.S. 70.
Earlier, there was a crash along westbound Interstate 40 near Jones Sausage Road, which led to at least one closed lane near Garner.
Other crashes on area highways included a wreck before 1 p.m. on I-40 westbound near Harrison Avenue and an incident on westbound I-40 at the I-440 split near Rock Quarry Road.
Raleigh police said there were no injuries in any of those crashes. Police said with the rain, there were more wrecks “than a normal Sunday.”
One major crash was reported around 12:35 p.m. along Interstate 87 near Smithfield Road just south of Knightdale. That crash has closed lanes along I-87 and is expected to be active until 3:40 p.m., according to the NCDOT.