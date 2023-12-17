NCDOT image of crashes along I-440 near Glenwood Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several vehicle crashes were reported in the Raleigh area Sunday as heavy rains moved into central North Carolina.

A flood watch is in effect for the region and up to 4 inches of rain is forecast for parts of the Triangle.

Starting around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, various crashes were reported on highways around and in Raleigh, according to police and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The most recent crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. and involved three cars that hydroplaned along westbound Interstate 440 near Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

NCDOT image of a crash earlier on I-40 near Jones Sausage Rd.

There were no injuries in the various crashes, police said. Three of five lanes were closed near exit 7, which is Glenwood Avenue/U.S. 70.

Earlier, there was a crash along westbound Interstate 40 near Jones Sausage Road, which led to at least one closed lane near Garner.

Other crashes on area highways included a wreck before 1 p.m. on I-40 westbound near Harrison Avenue and an incident on westbound I-40 at the I-440 split near Rock Quarry Road.

Raleigh police said there were no injuries in any of those crashes. Police said with the rain, there were more wrecks “than a normal Sunday.”

One major crash was reported around 12:35 p.m. along Interstate 87 near Smithfield Road just south of Knightdale. That crash has closed lanes along I-87 and is expected to be active until 3:40 p.m., according to the NCDOT.