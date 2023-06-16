RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least four kids were arrested Friday after they were found with a stolen vehicle, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police said the vehicle was initially stolen earlier this week.

At about 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers said a relative of the victim called 911 to report that they found the stolen vehicle off of New Bern Ave.

When officers arrived, they said several juveniles jumped out of the vehicle and started running.

Police chased after the children for a short time until they finally detained them near Raleigh Blvd. and Glascock St., according to the police department.

Police said they arrested at least four minors, possibly five.