RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New pavement covers most, or even all lanes of I-440 now, depending on what exit you’re at.

Before the resurfacing project began in April, the road was bumpy and uneven from around Glenwood Avenue to Six Forks Road.

“It was a terrible washboard before the improvements started, but now with the new blacktop on, it’s fabulous,” Paul Schroeder, of Raleigh, said.

As the road gets smoother, dozens of drivers’ wallets are getting fuller. The state is paying people whose cars were damaged from what was a deteriorating road.

An NCDOT spokesperson said just before Christmas, the department noticed a clear spike in potential damage reports due to loose debris between Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road.

The spokesperson said the reports mostly happened during notably cold periods, so it likely was not a coincidence.

That’s why the department started tracking the claims and recommended the N.C. Attorney General’s Office start to consider approving claims.

The claims range from no value listed to $2,225, according to the spokesperson. There is not a total amount of how much money has gone to the claims so far because a lot of them are still under review.

So far, 58 claims have been approved, six were declined, and 76 are under review.

“I’m hoping if they’ve got damage to their car or something, I’m glad they’re getting money for it,” Schroeder said.

CBS 17 asked NCDOT about people whose cars were damaged in the winter and had already paid for the damage: Could they still file a claim? NCDOT said yes, people who believe they gave a qualifying claim from the applicable timeframe can still file.

As for the road itself, some rough remnants and unpaved stretches of lane still remain, but NCDOT said work should be finished in about a month.