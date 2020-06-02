At least 6 arrested for violating Raleigh curfew

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At least six people were arrested Monday for violating the City of Raleigh’s curfew which was in effect from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin declared a state of emergency in the city after two nights of violence and destruction that mirrored similar events across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Records say the first curfew violation occurred at 8:30 p.m. and the last at 10 p.m.

Kevin Andrew Linn, Chaquan Cinque King, Michael Day Stitt, Isaiah Anthony Riley, Dana Ingrid Dawson-Falling, and Grover Leon Faulk (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Kevin Andrew Linn II, 32, of Raleigh was arrested by Raleigh police at the intersection of Wilmington and Morgan streets. He was charged with violating the curfew and for possession of a weapon at a parade, funeral or picket line.

Dana Ingrid Dawson-Falling, 20, of Raleigh was arrested by Raleigh police in the 500 block of S. Blount Street.

Isaiah Anthony Riley, 22, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania was arrested by Raleigh police in the 500 block of S. Blount Street.

Michael Danyl Stitt Jr, 22, of Raleigh, was arrested by Raleigh police in the 500 block of S. Blount Street.

Chaquan Cinque King, 21, of Knightdale, was arrested by Raleigh police in the 500 block of S. Blount Street. King was also charged with identity theft.

Grover Leon Faulk, 29, of Raleigh was arrested by Wake County sheriff’s deputies at the intersection of McDowell and Jones streets.

Raleigh police officers drove through downtown beginning at 8 p.m. warning that anyone out could be arrested.

More than 30 were arrested over the weekend in connection with the unrest.