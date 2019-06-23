At least 7 cars hit by gunfire in Raleigh bar’s parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least seven cars were hit by bullets in a bar’s parking lot just off New Bern Avenue Saturday night in Raleigh, police say.

Police initially said that four cars hit by bullets during the incident, which was first reported as “shots fired” around 9:40 p.m.

The damaged cars were found outside the Star Bar at 1731 Trawick Road, which is off New Bern Avenue just outside Interstate 440, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

There was no word about a possible suspect.

