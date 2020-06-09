ATF issues warning after break-in at Raleigh gun shop

Police responded to Triangle Shooting Academy after a burglary call came in Tuesday morning (CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a break-in at a Raleigh shooting range and gun shop Tuesday morning.

The break-in at Triangle Shooting Academy is the latest in a string of similar crimes at gun shops in Raleigh and Fayetteville, prompting a warning from the ATF.

“By the time one of the individuals gained entry, the police were here in 20 seconds,” said Justin Care, the compliance manager at Triangle Shooting Academy.

Care said the would-be thieves smashed their way in through an armored window, which triggered the building’s security system.

“They saw police pull in the parking lot,” said Care. “From there I think pretty much they knew the game was up.”

Police officers wore tactical gear when the responded, given the nature of the business that was broken into an RPD spokesperson said.

Care said Triangle Shooting Academy told their security company to call police immediately at any sign of a break-in after a warning from the ATF because of similar crimes in the area.

“They said be on high alert. Take any extra measure to make sure your building is secure,” said Care.

In a statement to CBS 17, an ATF spokesperson said they haven’t determined if the cases are related, but said they are “very active and aggressive investigations” and are providing firearms dealers with guidance on how to enhance security.

“ATF has made the investigation of firearms thefts from our licensed dealers in the area a priority and will be working closely with U.S. Attorney’s Offices and our local, state and federal partners to ensure those responsible for these crimes are apprehended and prosecuted,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

Surveillance video captured suspects smashing in a window at Personal Defense and Handgun Safety Center on Tryon Road on June 4.

In Fayetteville, looters made off with more than 40 guns after three different shops were broken into on May 30. In one case suspects inside a store shot at responding officers.

In June 2018, four people made off with dozens of guns and ammunition from Triangle Shooting Academy.

This time, Care said the suspects didn’t get away with any merchandise which he credits to RPD’s rapid response.

“Really kudos to them for really saving the day,” he said.