RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Athens Drive High School will dismiss students on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. due to a power outage, according to Principal Amanda Boshoff.

Boshoff said in a letter to families that Duke Power is onsite working with a team from the district and estimates that it will take between four to six hours for the power to be restored due to a line that needs to be replaced underground.

School buses will provide transportation for students that ride the bus. Parents are allowed to pick up their students now and student drivers can leave campus before 10:30 a.m. to minimize the number of students on campus.

Principal Boshoff said all after school activities are canceled.