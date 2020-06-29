Athletics and band programs at Wake County schools will not resume on July 6 as planned

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Voluntary on-campus athletics, marching band practice and other co-curricular activities will not resume on July 6 as Wake County Public Schools officials originally planned.

Wake County Public Schools issued a notice to parents Monday with the update.

The school district says it hopes to determine a date for resuming athletic and co-curricular activities after Gov. Roy Cooper announces recommendations for school re-opening on July 1.

The notice says the decision is driven by the “extensive requirements” from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the N.C. High School Athletic Association and WCPSS Health Services. These include daily temperature checks and symptom screenings of every student participant prior to allowing them to begin a workout or practice.

To resume activity, principals, athletic directors and band directors have indicated they will need the following:

Training for athletic directors, athletic trainers, coaches and band personnel related to screening students and meeting all requirements for creating a safe environment;

Sufficient Personal Protective Equipment for all schools, including face coverings and gloves;

Signage to direct participants to appropriate areas and ensure social distance;

Adequate time for coaches, athletic directors, athletic trainers and band personnel to review required health forms from all participants.

Student athletes and band members are encouraged to continue working out and practicing at home if they can do so safely.