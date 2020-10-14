Athletics start back up for Wake County schools

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Sports are slowly starting to return to Wake County Public Schools. It started about two weeks about with volleyball and cross country. The district said they’ve had no issues.

“I’m super excited,” Annabel Elvin said.

Elvin is a senior at Green Hope High and on the volleyball team.

“I was super disappointed at first. I’d already sort of mourned my season,” she explained.

She didn’t think she’d be able to play this year, another casualty of the pandemic. Then Wake County Schools announced her sport along with cross country would return.

“With all the guidelines that they’re setting in place, I feel really safe,” Elvin said.

The district allowed CBS 17 in to get a first hand look.

Students and staff are screened before entering the building, their temperatures are also taken. Social distancing is stressed. Masks are required, but not while working out.

“We know athletics and extra co-curricular play a huge part in our school. It’s not an afterthought. it’s certainly something we consider to be part of the school system as a whole,” Deran Coe, the District Athletic Director said.

The district is resuming workouts based on the NC High School Athletic Association calendar. It started Oct. 1. On Oct. 19, swimming, basketball, and cheerleading will start back up.

“Kids must sign up prior to coming so we know exactly who’s coming. We know exactly who is coming in and who was here on that particular day,” Chad Smothers, the Green Hope High School Athletic Director said.

Volleyball is a big deal at Green Hope High. They’ve won four consecutive 4A state titles. They’re hoping to make it a fifth.

“I was really glad that we actually got a season,” Elvin said.