Atlantic Ave. blocked at Millbrook Rd. due to ‘significant’ gas leak, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Atlantic Avenue is blocked at Millbrook Road due to a “significant” gas leak, according to Raleigh police.

The leak began around 4:15 p.m. when a 2-inch gas line was damaged, police said.

There is no indication as to when the leak would be capped and the traffic impact would be cleared. Police asked drivers to find alternate routes around the area.

Dominion Energy said the gas leak was caused by a third party.

