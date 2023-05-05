RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Civil rights attorneys and family members of Darryl Williams say they’re not backing down on calls for more information and accountability in his death in Raleigh.

Attorneys Ben Crump, Dawn Blagrove and Kenneth Abbarno, along with the Williams family, publicly called on Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman to charge officers involved.

“We must hold her accountable to investigate the entire situation and not just the portions she picks and chooses. We do not believe the Raleigh Police Department had a constitutional grounds for interacting with Mr. Williams,” said Emancipate NC attorney Dawn Blagrove.

They said after a meeting with Freeman Friday, updates to the case are not coming fast enough, including Williams’ cause of death.

Blagrove said it could take another 4 to 6 weeks to get the medical examiner’s report due to a system backlog.

“It should not take six months to get a cause of death,” Blagrove said.

Williams died in January in police custody. The Raleigh Police Department report said Williams resisted when being put in handcuffs after officers said they found an open container and marijuana on him.

Officers used a stun gun three times.

During the interaction, Williams can be seen on a body camera yelling about a heart condition.

“It has been confirmed that indeed Darryl Tyree Williams had heart conditions, so, he was not lying,” Attorney Ben Crump said.

If charges aren’t brought forward, Crump said civil litigation is still on the table.

“We are going to explore every possible legal remedy there is for Sonya Williams to get some measure of justice,” Crump said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into this incident. The Raleigh Police Department is conducting investigations into the officers involved as well as Williams’ actions.

Below is a statement Raleigh police released in the past about the case: