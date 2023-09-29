WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old who is missing.

James Zachary “Zach” Lee was last seen at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday in the vicinity of North White Street and Easter Juniper Avenue. He was also identified at 1:20 p.m. entering the Dunn Creek Greenway in the vicinity of Treetop Meadow Lane, according to the Town of Wake Forest.

He is white with red hair, green eyes, and freckles. He is around 5 feet 11 tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown and gray coat with black shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lee is urged to contact Det. C. Higgins at 919-435-9613 or chiggins@wakeforestnc.gov