Authorities in Raleigh looking for offender serving sentence outside prison after she left residence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State public safety officials are looking for a woman who left her residence in Raleigh where she was serving her sentence, a news release said Friday.

Charita Andrews, 34, was serving an active sentence for a drug-related charge. She was serving her sentence at an extending the limits of confinement location. The initiative allows certain offenders to continue serving their sentences outside of correctional facilities, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

Andrews is about 5-foot-11 and 276 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and scars on her left hand and stomach. She also has a tattoo that says “QG” on her left hand, a pierced nose, and is missing a front-left tooth, NCDPS said.

Officers are searching for Andrews. An escape warrant has been requested. Anyone who has any information on the matter is asked to contact law enforcement.

Andrews was projected to be released on Nov. 8.