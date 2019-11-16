Authorities investigate Wake Forest house fire

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters in Wake Forest are investigating the cause of a Saturday house fire.

The blaze happened at a home in the 8000 block of Thompson Mill Road around 2 p.m.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire, but investigators at the scene said everyone in the home managed to get out in time.

The fire damage was contained to one room.

Authorities cut power to the house while crews investigated a possible electrical problem as the fire’s cause.

The residents were allowed back into the home after the fire.

