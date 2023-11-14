MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Morrisville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the backseat of a car on Monday afternoon.

Police responded at around 1:49 p.m. to the 300 block of Walnut Woods Drive to a person who appeared to be sleeping in the backseat of a burgundy 2011 Chrysler 200 with a North Carolina license plate.

When officers and other emergency crews arrived on scene, they determined the man inside the vehicle to be dead, police said.

Upon further investigation, detectives uncovered that the vehicle was registered to 19-year-old Semar Barbour of Durham, who was reported missing to the Durham Police Department on Oct. 23, according to Morrisville police.

Semar Barbour of Durham (left) and the car he was driving when he vanished last month. Photos from Durham Police Dept.

The man inside of the vehicle was later identified as Barbour. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Morrisville police said.

The vehicle appears to have been parked at the location on Walnut Woods Drive since at least the morning of Oct. 24, according to police.

Barbour was last seen on Glenbrittle Drive in Durham and was driving a red four-door 2011 Chrysler 200 Limited with a North Carolina license plate, Durham police had said.

Police said this is an active investigation and no other information is available at this time.