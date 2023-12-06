APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who left a work detail in Apex on Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Adult Correction said 44-year-old Thomas Swann went missing from his job assignment on Schieffelin Road around noon.

Authorities said he is a minimum custody offender serving a seven-year sentence at Sanford Correctional Center for habitual breaking and entering.

Swann is described as a white male who’s 5-foot-7 and weighs 190 pounds. Originally from Cumberland County, he’s bald with blue eyes and is heavily tattooed, most prominently on his arms and legs.

He was scheduled to be released on March 25, 2027.

Anyone with information on Swann’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or call Sanford Correctional Center at 919-895-7036.