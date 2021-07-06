Auto shop owner charged with murdering Wake Forest mom extradited back to NC

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The owner of a Franklin County auto shop accused of murdering a woman who formerly worked for him was extradited back to North Carolina more than a week after he was arrested in Missouri, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Bradley Morris Hines, of Cary, is accused of killing 30-year-old Heather Guild, of Wake Forest. Guild was reported missing on June 24 by her mother. She was found dead in a home on Gilcrest Farm Road later that day.

The home where she was found was rented out by Hines. Guild worked for him at My Guy Auto Shop until the week before her murder.

Hines, 45, was arrested in Jefferson, Missouri, on June 27. On Tuesday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said he was flown back to North Carolina on a North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation plane. He was accompanied by detectives from the sheriff’s office and SBI agents.

He’s being held in Franklin County on no bond.

Customers said Hines has owned that body shop for about four years. Guild had worked in the office there for most of that time. Then abruptly earlier this week, customers said Hines told them he had to let her go.

Deputies said Ryan Christopher Curtis was also arrested in connection with the investigation. He was charged with resist delay and obstruct.