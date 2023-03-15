RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Avelo Airlines has three more destinations.

Wednesday, the company announced new destinations to Memphis, Tennessee, Rochester, New York, and Manchester, New Hampshire.

The additional routes expand the Houston-based airline’s network to 40 destinations, 10 of those are at Raleigh Durham International Airport.

In February, it announced six new routes to Florida.

In addition to the new destinations, the airline also introduced a second plane, a Boeing 737-800, to allow more passengers to fly.

“We actually look to serve markets that perhaps are underserved currently and to bring our low fares and our smooth, refreshing service to these communities,” said Vicky Stennes, Vice President of Customer Service.

The schedule for Avelo’s new RDU routes will be:

Rochester: Mondays and Fridays starting June 14

Mondays and Fridays starting June 14 Memphis: Mondays Fridays starting June 14

Mondays Fridays starting June 14 Manchester: Thursdays and Sundays starting June 21

All three routes will operate twice weekly.

The new destinations will create about 45 more local jobs.

Avelo also announced a new multi-year strategic partnership with N.C. State and East Carolina University.