RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Avelo Airlines, one of the newest airlines at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, said Thursday that it will soon end three of its nonstop flights out of the Triangle.

All three destinations are Florida cities — Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

“For these routes, there is a lot of demand from multiple carriers from RDU and our planes are better used on other RDU routes,” Avelo Airlines spokeswoman Courtney Goff said.

Avelo’s last service to Orlando from RDU is Oct. 30. Tampa ends Oct. 29 and Fort Lauderdale ends Sept. 5.

In regards to looking at the demand for flights, Goff said the airline has also swapped its RDU-Palm Beach and RDU-Sarasota routes to more peak travel days of Fridays and Mondays. These days will replace the current Wednesday and Saturday schedule.

“We’ve also doubled the number of RDU-Fort Myers flights,” she said.

Starting in November, the route to Fort Myers will operate four to five times per week, an increase from two to three time per week.