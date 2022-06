RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In what is being called their “inflation-crushing” 50 percent off sale, Avelo Airlines is making flights from RDU to New Haven, Connecticut a sweeter deal with a promo code.

The deal comes as costs of travel, among many other things, are reaching new and historic highs, a release from the airport said.

Travelers can cash in on the deal at AveloAir.com using the promo code “HALFOFF” through June 23.

These ticket prices can be applied to any travel completed by Nov. 9.