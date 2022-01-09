Avent Ferry Road closed after 4 taken to hospital following 2-vehicle crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to a local hospital after a vehicle crash in Raleigh near North Carolina State University Sunday night.

The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Avent Ferry Road, which is just south of Varsity Drive, according to Raleigh police.

Avent Ferry Road was still closed as of 10:10 p.m. Police were not sure when the road would reopen.

An SUV and a crossover vehicle were involved in the wreck, police said.

The condition of those injured was not known Sunday night.

Police are on the scene investigating the circumstances of the crash.

No other information was released by police.