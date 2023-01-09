CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A portion of Aviation Parkway was closed late Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into Lake Crabtree, Cary police said.

At about 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Cary police said a 35-year-old driver from Fayetteville was traveling southbound on Aviation Parkway when they lost control of their SUV.

Police said the driver hit a guardrail and went over an embankment before hitting a powerline pole and landing in Lake Crabtree. Photos shared by police showed the vehicle was partially submerged near the embankment.

Police said the driver was able to climb out on his own and was not injured. He met with first responders when they arrived at the scene. Crews with the Cary Police and Morrisville Fire departments responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Aviation Parkway has remained closed between the entrance of Lake Crabtree Park and Dominion Drive. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes until the roadway reopens. Duke Energy has been contacted and also responded to the scene for the broken powerline pole. A timeline for the roadway to reopen is unknown at this time.