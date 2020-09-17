Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow named spokesperson for Raleigh-based company

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Academy and Emmy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow is the new spokesperson for Merz Aesthetics, a company with its global headquarters in Raleigh.
Specifically, Paltrow will represent their Xeomin brad, and anti-wrinkle injection meant for frown lines. The actress has reportedly been using the product for several years.
Paltrow has gained a tremendous following through her Goop brand where she writes about her health and lifestyle as well as promoting brands she uses in her everyday life.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- United Cajun Navy helps rescue hurricane survivors stranded in floodwater
- A Cash App con that could wipe out your bank account
- 860,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week
- Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires continue to burn; Hurricane Sally leaves behind massive damage in Alabama/Florida
- Man pleads guilty to calling NC women, claiming their relatives were being sexually assaulted
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now