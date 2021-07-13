Baby bear stuck in a tree at Raleigh’s REX Hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A baby black bear is stuck in a tree at REX Hospital in Raleigh, a hospital official confirmed Tuesday morning.

Raleigh police and animal control officers are on scene to help get the bear down safely from a tree near the parking deck.

REX Hospital is located on Lake Boone Trail at Blue Ridge Road.

Tuesday’s bear in a tree follows a few bear sightings in late May just five miles from REX on Lead Mine Road.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 that the bear has been stuck in the tree since 1 a.m.

