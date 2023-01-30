RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Back The Blue NC, a non-profit organization uniting the North Carolina community of law enforcement and their family, friends, and supporters, announced a donation to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for use by the K-9 Unit in the name of late deputy Ned Byrd.

The donation is the fourth to the unit since late December.

Back the Blue said it is donating $1,400 directly to the K-9 unit out of a total of $6,771 from a fundraiser. The nonprofit said it used the other $5,371 to donate to the Deputy Ned Byrd fund, buy gift baskets for 12 Wake County Sheriff K-9 Officers and 14 gift baskets for all the Wake County Sheriff K-9s.

The check will be presented Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Raleigh’s Safety Center.

Furthermore, on Friday, the sheriff’s office K-9 unit received a check from Operation Fly Our Flag, the NamKnights of America Motorcycle Club’s Tarheel Chapter on Jan. 9 and the Wake County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) on Dec. 28.