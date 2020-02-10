Backstreet Boys returning to Raleigh for 2nd DNA North American tour

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Backstreet is coming back to the City of Oaks!

After selling out its 2019 North American shows, the group announced the second North American leg of their DNA Tour on Monday. DNA, released in 2019, is the boy band’s 10th studio album.

The iconic boy band will stop at Raleigh’s Coastal Credit Union music park at Walnut Creek on Sept. 21.

The boys will start the tour July 10 in New York before heading to Virginia Beach on Sunday, July 19. They’ll also make a stop in Charlotte a day after coming to Raleigh on Sept. 22.

Tickets for the show go on sale Valentine’s Day at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

You can expect to hear new songs from DNA such as “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “No Place,” in addition to all the hits — including “I Want It That Way,” “Larger Than Life” and “Everybody.”