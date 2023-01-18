WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – With egg prices soaring, some people are skipping the grocery store and buying backyard chickens. The owner of an area hatchery said she’s seeing a big increase in interest.

The chickens at Little Birdie Hatchery in Wake Forest come in all colors and sizes, and owner Ann Larsen said they have their own personalities. “They are really cool pets,” she said.

Many people who want to raise chickens these days are most excited about the eggs. Larsen said she has seen a big increase in people looking for backyard chickens.

“I would say right now it’s definitely 50 percent of the new people are because of egg prices,” she said. “Usually, my season doesn’t really kick up until maybe the end of February, beginning of March, but since I have my first hatch of chicks coming up this weekend, I’m booked- completely booked.”

Before starting a backyard flock, it’s important to know your city’s or county’s rules for having chickens, and what they need in terms of food water and shelter.

Larsen said that chickens don’t like to be alone.

“They are flock animals, they like to have friends,” she said.

Larsen also said you can’t put baby chicks right into the backyard.

“It could be a Tupperware container or cardboard box with shavings and a heat lamp. They need additional heat for about six weeks,” she said.

With concerns surrounding avian flu, Larsen said she takes extra care to make sure her chickens are healthy.

“I started only being open by appointment, so I can control how many people are here, where they are on my property,” she said. “I make sure I disinfect the driveway.”

She also washes her hands numerous times per day.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, “Backyard poultry, such as chickens and ducks, can carry salmonella germs,” and the organization said it’s important for people with backyard flocks to wash their hands and take precautions.

Additionally, Larsen said it’s important to get any chicken that seems sick or is acting unusual to get checked by a vet to make sure it’s not a case of avian flu.

Larsen has numerous breeds of chicken and said chicks range in price from $8-$49 depending on the type. She said most chickens will start laying eggs when they’re about 6 months old and will lay about five eggs per week.

When you factor in feeding and care is when backyard chickens really save you money at the grocery store.

“I’m not sure it works out economically in the end,” Larsen did say. “Right now, it might be because of the egg prices; when egg prices weren’t as a high as they are now, it probably wouldn’t.”

But for people who love really chickens, she says it’s still worth it.

“They really are great,” she said. “And they give you breakfast.”