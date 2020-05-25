Bacteria levels high along Neuse River as testing continues this year in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The organization Sound Rivers is sampling water again in the Triangle area for bacteria.

It’s their straight third year of performing the service.

Volunteers sample water from popular recreational areas. Falls Lake and the Neuse River are some of the spots they visit for samples.

Since there was a good amount of rain this week, the group says bacteria levels were higher along the Neuse River.

The information can be accessed online or through a text service.

“This is something that alright this weekend we’re going fishing and we’re going to put in at this park, we’re going to go kayaking, our kids are going to swim here, but if they learn there are high levels of e. coli bacteria, then they’re armed with that knowledge to protect themselves and their families,” said Katy Hunt a Lower Neuse Riverkeeper with the organization Sound Rivers.

Click here for more information. People can also text “SWIM” to 33222 for weekly updates.

