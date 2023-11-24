RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking to spend a little extra on your gifts this holiday season there’s a new shopping center in town.

Miami based mall, Bal Harbour Shops, opened their first pop-up in Raleigh’s North Hills Friday.

CEO Matthew Lazenby says it isn’t your average pop-up. The entire concept is made out of shipping containers.

For eight weeks only you can enjoy exclusive high-end stores and a new restaurant called the Whitman.

“I think it’s really innovative, you know. Just for a pop-up to be in shipping containers I think it really gives it an industrial feel,” said Kate Denny. She came to the pop-up to do some shopping with her mom.

The stores aren’t cheap. Lazenby says they wanted to bring high-end stores to areas where they don’t have a presence.

“I happen to be a Tar Heel. I’m familiar with the area so I have a lot of friends here and those friends often complain that they have to get in their cars or even airplanes to travel outside of the market to get luxury goods,” said Lazenby.

The goal is to bring the ambiance of the South Florida mall to Raleigh with lush greenery, palm trees and even koi ponds.

“I’ve never seen a Tiffany’s or a Golden Goose in Raleigh. This is a new sort of luxury market in Raleigh and it was a lot of fun to see it in a pop-up format,” said Toback.

Some who visited the pop-up say they’d like to see the stores in Raleigh permanently.

“They’re looking to see if they’re going to stay here. I guess they’re testing the market, and we want them to stay because we would love to have shops like this here in Raleigh,” said Cheri Sundaram.

The pop-up is located in the North Hills Main District in the parking lot off Six Forks Road and Lassiter Mill.

It will be here until mid-January and then travel to other cities like Greenville, South Carolina and Fort Walton, Florida.