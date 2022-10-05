RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local developer wants to build a high-rise in downtown Raleigh dedicated to helping minority businesses and create more affordable housing for young professionals.

But some neighbors are concerned about the proposed height for a building its size on a tight lot.

Raleigh is growing upwards, and fast. For example, multiple high-rises were stories that were approved for the downtown area by city leaders this week.

While his proposal hasn’t yet been approved, local developer, Clarence Mann, is from Raleigh and hopes to hop in on the upward growth of the city.

“We’re running out of space and going up would probably be the best thing to do,” Mann said.

He wants to build 20 stories high on South Harrington Street to address the growing cost of living and working downtown.

“I’m very passionate about the city and I want the city to thrive and I want to see economic opportunities for everyone in the city,” Mann said. “I want to bring more minority enterprises. I want to bring more minority businesses to the area. There were a lot of minority companies, there were a lot of churches, programming, non-profit organizations that were here that are out of the way now because of gentrification.”

Mann brought his plans to Saint Augustine’s University, where leaders say it’s getting harder for their alumni to afford the city they studied in.

“One of the first things we hear from students upon graduation is, but where can I live?” Saint Augustine’s VP of Economic Development Veronica Creech said. “We don’t want to lose our students to other markets. We work hard educate our students to get them the tools they need to succeed, let’s have them succeed here.”

But some people who live in the Fairweather condos next door to the proposed high-rise are concerned about the tight space on a .13 acre lot, tall plans on a dead-end street and overall logistics of how the project will fit next to much shorter neighbors.

“We support affordable housing, we support St. Augustine’s University, we support all of this,” neighbor Anne Croteau said during a recent city public hearing for the project. “The only question is, how is all of this feasible?”

Mann says he will continue to work with the residents next door to come to a compromise.

“I look forward to hearing more of their concerns and talking through the challenge that they have and some obstacles that I might have with them,” Mann said.

Raleigh city leaders have not yet made a decision on the rezoning application and will reassess after more community meetings and input.