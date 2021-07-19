Bandwidth announces massive new global HQ in Raleigh, partnership with NC State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-based software company Bandwidth made two big announcements Monday morning.

Along with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Commissioner Steve Troxler, Bandwidth officials announced that they’re planning to build a massive new global headquarters on Reedy Creek Road in Raleigh.

The company released a list of some of the features of their new headquarters:

• 533,000 square feet on 40 acres

• 5-story office building with on-site cafe and outdoor patios

• Designed for future LEED certification when completed

• On-site Montessori child development center

• Barn event space for conferences, large meetings, and events

• State-of-the-art fitness center with cardio, strength training, yoga studio, workout

classrooms, locker rooms, basketball and volleyball courts, and more

• Olympic-sized soccer field

• 2 miles of walking trails, with connections to nearby greenways

• Quick access to Schenck Forest and Umstead State Park

• On-site amphitheater

• On-site honeybee hives

Bandwidth is a communications software company that provides voice, messaging and 911 services on its own nationwide network.

The company has three offices – Raleigh, Denver and Rochester, New York – and employs more than 500 people.

An aerial view of the campus (Rendering courtesy of Bandwidth)

Ground View Office (Rendering courtesy of Bandwidth)

Fitness Center (Rendering courtesy of Bandwidth)

Barn Meeting Space (Rendering courtesy of Bandwidth)

Ohana Childcare Center (Rendering courtesy of Bandwidth)

The company also announced a partnership with the North Carolina State Fair to create a special “accessABILITY Day” for people with disabilities.

Running from 8 a.m. – noon on Sunday, Oct. 17, visitors can expect the following on accessABILITY Day:

Rides and games will open at 9 a.m. and will operate with no lights or music playing.

Vendors will operate with no lights or music at their booths.

Music stages will only play acoustic sets with light amplification.

The public address system will only be used for lost visitor announcements.

﻿All-day activities on accessABILITY Day include:

A “Bandwidth Chill Out Zone” will be available to guests in the Graham Building with tables/chairs, low lighting and soft music playing for those who need to take a break from the busy atmosphere outside.

Guests can compete in specially designed inclusive and/or adaptive “on the spot” competitions.

Adult changing stations will be added into existing family restrooms as space allows and will be available year-round.

Noise cancelling headphones will be available to check out in the “Bandwidth Chill Out Zone” for those who need them.

Guidebooks will be available to download online or pick up from guest services highlighting all the inclusive activities and amenities the Fair offers.

“Bandwidth is a prime example of a company that helps create solutions that matter, and we appreciate their support to help make this year’s N.C. State Fair bigger and better than ever,” said Troxler at the event. “We are also excited to announce accessABILITY Day presented by Bandwidth. For years, our team has been brainstorming ways to make the fair more inclusive. We’ve spoken to advocates in the community about what steps we can take to be more welcoming to all North Carolinians, regardless of ability. To really put a focus on inclusion, specifically with a program like accessABILITY Day, we needed a partner who also strives every day to see both its employees and its community succeed. Bandwidth is the perfect corporate partner for this project.”

Bandwidth’s new headquarters will be built at the corner of Edwards Mill and Reedy Creek Roads at the former location of the N.C. State Fair Park and Ride lot. The company will build two new parking lots to be used for the fair, one adjacent to Bandwidth headquarters on Edwards Mill Road, and the second will face N.C. Highway 54 near Mt. Vernon Road on N.C. State Fair property.

This year’s North Carolina State Fair runs from Oct. 14-24.