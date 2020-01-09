Barricaded man in Cary arrested, Wake County deputies say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says they assisted in arresting a man who barricaded himself for hours at a Cary apartment complex.
Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 that shortly after 9 p.m., Wake County’s Tactical Response Team was called to a residence at the Woodlyn on the Green apartments in reference to a man barricaded who was wanted for a crime in another county.
Deputies say the man was later arrested.
The location of where the crime happened or what the exact crime was is unknown at this time.
