Bars in Raleigh adjusting under 1st weekend of loosened COVID-19 restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday night on Glenwood South in Raleigh was a bit different than we’ve been accustomed to in a while.

More like a year.

“This time change and easing of restrictions is exciting, but also makes it a little busier,” said Carlos Rivers.

Rivers is the area director for Hibernian Hospitality Group, which oversees the Raleigh Beer Garden and Hibernian Pub. Both businesses are located on Glenwood Avenue.

Like many places, they are adjusting to Gov. Roy Cooper’s new executive order that began Friday evening.

For bars, it means no more curfew and operating at 50 percent capacity.

“It’s a lot more hours for staff. It gives them a chance to make more money, but for us it was getting everyone back on board as quickly as possible. Some of them were taking the unemployment which is understandable and couldn’t come back because they were scared. Some of them are still nervous because we are still not at full staff,” Rivers explained.

Hoppy Endings in Raleigh is also planning to bring more employees back.

“We are hopefully going to hire a couple of more people if the volume lets us. Fifty percent is great for us. It’s a huge increase from 30 [percent] even though it doesn’t sound like that much, but in the industry world that’s amazing,” said Lydia Horne with Hoppy Endings.

The bar is preparing under new guidelines while also reminding customers to still wear a mask. The business has signs posted everywhere as reminders.

However, at the end of the day, for bar owners like Joey Barbour, owner of the Blind Barbour, it’s about the bottom line, too.

“The biggest thing is the more hours we can be open, the more customers we can accept and the more customers we can have in. The more money we are going to make. That really helps the small businesses,” Barbour explained.

Bar owners also told CBS17 they are also aware they need to keep people safe.

Under Cooper’s new order, wearing masks and social distancing are still required.