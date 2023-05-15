RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some students in Wake County have a new place to call home this school year as Barton Pond Elementary officially opened their doors. Students have been in the classrooms there since the fall, but the school hosted a ribbon cutting on Monday.

Principal Stephanie Costa says there’s already been plenty of learning, collaborating, and exploring in the new building. She said she has big dreams for the school and future generations that will pass through the hall.

“I hope that every student feels loved at Barton Pond, I hope they know that they are loved, that they’re supported, and that we have their very best interest at heart and that we want to grow them into really successful individuals,” Costa said.

Costa says other schools in Wake County had been using space inside of this building as well so it’s been a resource not just for the students here but for the entire county.