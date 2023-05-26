RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 500 flags are on display at the West Raleigh Baseball Complex to honor all veterans, first responders and medical professionals for the fourth annual Wake County Field of Honor.

Friday morning, volunteers with the Wake County Exchange Clubs placed the flags on the field.

Each one representing a veteran or first responder.

They have great meaning to Swift Creek Exchange Club member, Angie Stafford.

“My dad was in the Marine Corps so it’s important to me to remember the sacrifices that our servicemen and others have given to our country,” said Stafford.

Many of the names placed on the field are veterans, law enforcement members, medical personnel, and firefighters.

“It’s important to know that there are real people that we are remembering. It’s not just some anonymous person,” said Stafford. “It’s important to know that there are real people who are sons and daughters and husbands and wives.”

Renee Conley and Jessica Vivas brought their home-school class out to volunteer.

“I think it’s important because our children need to understand why we have freedom and that someone had to commit their life to caring about the freedom of our country,” said Vivas.

The field is at 830 Barringer Drive and is open from now until 4 p.m. on Memorial Day. It is free to the public.