Bat with rabies reported in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Raleigh police announced Monday that a bat has tested positive for rabies.

The incident was reported Sunday on the 1500 block of October Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Police were told that a bat was "outside acting abnormally," the news release said.

The bat was captured and later tested positive for rabies, officials said.

"The bat was not reported to have had contact with animals or humans," police said in the release.

Officials reminded residents to call health officials when they have seen "unusual behavior or other concerns about animals."

The number to call is 919-831-6311.