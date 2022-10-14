CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A BB gun was found at a middle school in Cary on Friday, according to the school’s principal.

In a letter to families, Alston Ridge Middle School Principal Rodney Smith said the school received a report that a student had a firearm. Smith said officials searched the student’s belongings and found an unloaded BB gun in their backpack.

“Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited. We ask you to please be vigilant and monitor the activities and actions of your child,” said Smith in the letter.

Smith said any student found with a weapon on school grounds or on school buses will be disciplined. No one was threatened or injured.

Students and parents can report safety concerns to an anonymous tip line at 919-856-1911.