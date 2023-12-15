RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The holidays are typically the time of year for many to gather with loved ones, but not everyone may have the opportunity. One local program uses gifts wrapping to help spread cheer to older adults in Wake County.

Thousands of gifts were wrapped at Treeo Senior Living to make Christmas a little brighter for senior adults. That’s the goal of Home Instead’s “Be a Santa to a Senior Program.”

“I remember, you know, waking up as a kid and you see all your presents that are under the tree. And you know, when you’re older, it’s like, okay, what’s next? And a lot of people don’t get gifts. And now they do,” said Kayla Lucien, a wrapping volunteer.

Leading up to this wrapping party, Home Instead, a senior care organization, partnered with locals stores to put up trees with seniors’ wish lists on ornaments for people to donate.

“When I’m looking through and sorting and putting all the gifts in the bags, I’ve never not got choked up. There’s way more good people than bade,” said Nancy Foss, Community Service Representative for Home Instead.

Many people put the final touches on gifts so social workers can deliver them to the senior adults in need to have the gifts under their tree.

“we’re giving them that opportunity to receive something. And that’s something that just warms my heart,” said Lucien.

It’s not just for those in Wake County. Over 750,000 seniors were given gifts last year throughout the whole country.

When all items are wrapped, they’re placed in bags with names on them and taken to the delivery truck.

“There are some people who have so very little,” said Lauren Fortune, a wrapping volunteer. “So if they could just have a time when they can just open up and see something that they love, it can do so much for them. I say if you do it for them, you do it for you.”