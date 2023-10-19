HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Holly Springs Police Department issued a warning to the community about a scam involving callers impersonating law enforcement officers.

Scammers are placing fraudulent phone calls, often using a real officer’s name or using a spoofed phone number to make the call appear legitimate, police said.

The scammer then tells the victim they have an active warrant for their arrest, citing various reasons such as missed jury duty, unpaid fines, or other alleged violations.

The scammer demands that the victim make a payment, usually via wire transfer, prepaid debit cards, or gift cards to avoid immediate arrest, police said.

The department is reminding residents of the following:

Legitimate law enforcement agencies don’t demand immediate payments over the phone to avoid arrest or resolve a warrant.

Verify your caller’s identity: If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an officer, ask for the caller’s name, badge number, and the agency they claim to represent. Hang up and independently verify their identity by calling the official phone number for that agency. Do not use the phone number provided by the caller.

Avoid sharing personal information, such as social security numbers, bank account details, or credit card information, with unknown callers.

Report suspicious calls: If you believe you have been targeted by this scam or have information about suspicious calls, please report it immediately to the Holly Springs Police at (919) 557-9111 or the Federal Trade Commission here.

“We take the safety and security of our residents very seriously,” said Holly Springs Police Chief Paul Liquorie. “Scams like this not only put individuals at risk of financial loss but also erode trust in law enforcement. We urge our community members to be cautious, verify the identities of anyone claiming to be a member of law enforcement, and report any suspicious calls promptly.”

The Holly Springs Police Department is working to investigate these fraudulent activities. Residents are encouraged to share this information with family, friends, and neighbors to protect them from falling victim to this scam, police said.