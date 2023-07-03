RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re planning to attend the fireworks show at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh on Tuesday, you can now receive text alerts about the event.

If you text RALFIREWORKS to 888777, you can get alerts about traffic, inclement weather, and public safety from ReadyWake.

Free shuttles to the park from downtown near Moore Square Park will also be available for guests attending the event. Shuttles from downtown will run throughout the entire event starting at 4:30 p.m. Event parking at the park will also begin at that time.

Food trucks, music, and entertainment in the park will begin at 5 p.m., with activities like slides, skee ball, and a foam-party pit available for guests.

The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.

