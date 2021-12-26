Be like the Grinch, ‘Stuff the tree up!’ How can you donate your Christmas tree to Wake Co. parks?

Wake County’s Happy Trails program is accepting bare Christmas trees in hopes to turn them into mulch to put back into the counties parks (Wake County Parks via Twitter).

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – For approximately one month, a Wake County program is asking for Christmas tree donations through its recycling program to help its local parks.

Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program wants your Christmas trees so it can turn them into mulch to put back into its parks.

From today through Jan. 23 the program is offering eight drop-off sites for people to easily dispose of their Christmas decoration. All the program is asking is for you to remove all the decorations ahead of time.

“One by one, Wake County residents dropped off 6,630 trees last year, which turned into 113 tons of mulch for our trails,” Director of Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space, Chris Snow said. “It’s incredible when you think about it – that’s enough trees to cover six acres of the average Christmas tree farm, and that tonnage adds up to weigh more than 17 elephants!”

The eight places to drop off trees include:

10505 Old Stage Road, Garner;

6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex;

3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh;

5051 Wendell Blvd./U.S. 64 Business, Wendell;

Green Hills County Park: 9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh;

Blue Jay Point County Park: 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh;

Harris Lake County Park: 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill;

Lake Crabtree County Park: 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville.

Since 2012, the Happy Trails program has collected more than 46,561 trees and produced about 895 tons of nutrient-rich, aroma-filled mulch to spruce up Wake County’s park trails.

For more information, contact Solid Waste Facilities Manager Grant Jones at Grant.Jones@wakegov.com or 919-856-6436, or Blue Jay Point County Park Manager Ben Wittenberg at Ben.Wittenberg@wakegov.com or 919-870-4329.