WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — An event worth howling about drew hundreds of people and their pups to Wake Forest Saturday afternoon.

More than 100 beagles and their human families came out to the 2023 edition of Beaglefest at Lone Rider of Wake Forest.

There was a howling contest, a dog costume contest, and treats for both people and their pups. There was also a raffle and Lonerider donated $1 per beer to the beagles.

Most of the dogs who came to enjoy the fun on Saturday were adopted from Triangle Beagle Rescue, and the event raised thousands of dollars for the nonprofit.