RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Salvation Army of Wake County held a fan distribution Wednesday to help people beat the heat.

On a first-come-first-served basis from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., cars pulled up to the Judy D. Zelnak Center of Hope to get their free fan. All they needed to do was show their photo ID and proof of Wake County residency, and then a Salvation Army member placed the fan in their car.

Organizers said they started with 153 fans, more than 60 of which were given away.

40 of those came as a donation from the Salvation Army’s partnership with Westlake Ace Hardware.

The two organizations also held a fan drive in June, raising a total of $2,113.08. Organizers said they used that money to get another 113 fans for a total of 153 fans.

Alvin Brieson, who came to pick up a fan, said he doesn’t have air conditioning and hopes the new fan will help cool him down.

It comes as the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Wednesday for several Triangle counties, including Wake County. It lasts from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“As we contend with near triple-digit heat, we are happy to help be a benefit to those in Wake County who are in need of some relief from the summer heat,” said Katie Ward Gonzalez, director of social services for TSA Wake County.

Major Chuck Whiten, an Area Commander of the Salvation Army, agrees.

“We are just a conduit to help families and our community is just a wonderful, supportive, giving caring community,” he said.

Anyone who didn’t get a fan at the distribution still has a chance to get one.

The Salvation Army of Wake County said the leftover fans will be distributed at their food pantries, held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, until they run out. They ask that you call 919-834-6733 ahead of time to register and mention you’re in need of a fan.