RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is introducing a new attraction at one of their parks to help people beat the heat.

The new Raleigh Water Works Balloon Blast will be open at Pullen Park most days until mid-August, according to the city.

Officials say it will continue to be there on weekends in the fall.

Here’s how it works – you enter one of the bases with your family and use the launcher to aim the net above your opponents. It’s a competition to see who can fling the most balloons and soak each other with an icy burst of water.

City officials say the experience is best suited for children at least 6-years-old.

It costs two tickets per player.