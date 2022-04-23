RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After 2-year pandemic hiatus, “Beers For Beagles” raised thousands for rescue dogs in Raleigh Saturday.

A beautiful day, plenty of beer, and adorable rescue dogs brought people out to Lonerider Brewery in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

The pandemic put the “Beers For Beagles” fundraiser on hold for the past two years, but this year people and their pups were happy to have the in-person event back.

The event benefits Triangle Beagle Rescue.

It gave everyone a chance to see some friends, meet dogs available for adoption, and find out more about fostering dogs with the rescue group.

There were also raffles and plenty of drinks and “puppucinos” to go around.

A spokesperson for Triangle Beagle Rescue says the event raised thousands of dollars.